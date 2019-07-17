WEXFORD COUNTY, MI (CBS DETROIT)– An unidentified 32-year-old woman drowned in a river tubing accident in a Northern Michigan river, police said.
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Wexford County officials responded about 1:10 p.m. They recovered the woman’s body from the river at about 2 p.m. and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police discovered that the woman was on a tube that got stuck against a downed tree in the river. She also was entangled in a rope connecting two tubes together. She was dragged under the water as a result.
It is known the woman is from Cadillac. Police withheld her identity as they notified her family members.
