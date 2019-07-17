Highland Park (DETROIT NEWS/CBS DETROIT) — Highland Park officials conducted water testing and found that 9 out of 36 homes have lead and copper levels higher than governmental standards.
City officials are to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss lead levels in the Highland Park tap water. The public conference will be held at the Highland Park City Hall on Woodward at noon.
The city plans to conduct more tap water testing and inform residents about lead.
Officials in the city’s water department are recommending residents:
- Check to see if your home has a lead service line.
- Let their water run to flush out lead if the water hasn’t been used for several hours.
- Use cold water for drinking or cooking.
- Use a certified lead filter for drinking water if there are children or pregnant women in the household.
- Don’t boil the water because it doesn’t reduce the amount of lead in water.
Residents who want their water service line inspected or want their drinking water tested for lead should call the Highland Park Water Department at (313) 865-1876.
