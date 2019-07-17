Comments
OWOSSO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 4-foot alligator escaped from its cage in a home on Hamlin Street in Owosso July 15.
Owosso’s city ordinance prohibits residents from having alligators as pets.
Police were able to corral the alligator and return it to the owner. The alligator previously escaped on July 14 and was returned to the owner.
“The owner of the alligator was cited for having an alligator as a pet and is looking to donate the alligator to a pet sanctuary,” the city stated on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Shiawassee County Animal Control assisted the Owosso Police with the investigation.
