(CITY OF SOUTHFIELD/CBS DETROIT)-The city of Southfield will host the 4th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival, presented by Varsity Lincoln, on Friday, August 9 from 6:00-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 10 from 3:00-10:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road.

The two-day event will feature live music, food trucks, boutique vendors and a beer and wine tent sponsored by the Southfield Chamber of Commerce. This year’s festival will also include a Jazzy Roll Bike Cruise. Registration for the Jazzy Roll Bike Cruise will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road.

Kimmie Horne will perform both days, headlining the festival on Saturday. The festival will also feature performances by Ben Sharkey, Charles and Gwen Scales, Ralphe Armstrong, Tricia Jones, Eric Watson, 496 West Band, Calvin Brooks, Dave Bennett and DJ Vernon English. Additionally, Saturday’s event will include a special presentation honoring a legendary artist with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is free and open to the public. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Parking will be available on the Southfield Municipal Campus for $10 in both the north and south parking lots and in front of the Municipal Campus on the corner of Evergreen Road and Civic Center Drive. Food will also be available for purchase.

Special Jazz Festival weekend rates are available for out-of-town guests or anyone who wants a weekend getaway at the Westin Hotel Southfield Detroit, 1500 Town Center, Southfield. A hotel shuttle will be available to transport guests to and from the Jazz Festival. For more information and to make reservations, visit http://www.reservationcounter.com or call (248) 827-4000.

The 4th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is sponsored by Varsity Lincoln, the city of Southfield, Henry Ford Health System, Spike Lawrence, Inc., MGM Grand Detroit, the Dirty Dog Jazz Café, the DTE Foundation, Happy’s Pizza, Ascension Providence, Holly Construction, The Westin Southfield Detroit, Beans and Cornbread, Dexibell, WhiteRock Specialties and Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Southfield Public Arts Commission.

Kimmie Horne is an internationally renowned vocalist, model and actress. A descendant of legendary songstress and actress Lena Horne and singer/songwriter Cleveland Horne of the Fantastic Four, Kimmie has left her musical mark around the world from Detroit to Tokyo. Kimmie launched the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival in 2016 and has worked tirelessly to grow the festival each year, hoping to one day expand the festival internationally. For more information on Kimmie Horne, visit www.kimmiehornelive.com.

For more information on the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival, visit the Facebook event page or call Community Relations at (248) 796-5130.

