MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT/DETROIT NEWS)- Both Dawaun Al McQueen, 23, of Clinton Township and Thomas Sims, 29, of Chesterfield Township were allegedly involved in a car chase and now are both facing criminal charges. The chase ended when a car of three Detroit men in their 20’s descended into Lake St. Clair about 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities said the chase began at Seven Mile and Hoover in Detroit. Police officials were dispatched to the location where they discovered a submerged vehicle in the water.
Prior to this incident, the defendants were allegedly involved in a chase with another car when they crashed into Pier Park.
McQueen and Sims were charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and weapons charges. McQueen was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine and fleeing and eluding police.
More details to be revealed as more information is known.
