(CBS DETROIT)– University of Michigan and Michigan State have had a sports rivalry for years. Now, their competitiveness will be featured in a Big Ten Network documentary called, “Divided We Stand.”
The Big Ten Network made an official announcement about the documentary on social media. Here’s a sneak peek:
The air date is yet to be determined.
Also, all Big Ten Network content will all be featured on the new Fox Sports app by August. Big Ten Network 2Go will no longer exist in its current platform.
