– In a letter to Detroit residents Thursday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addressed the issue of the Detroit police Department’s use of facial technology.

Duggan stated he strongly opposes the use of facial recognition technology for surveillance.

“The Detroit Police Department does not and will not use facial recognition technology to track or follow people in the City of Detroit. Period. Detroiters should not ever have to worry that the camera they see at a gas station or a street corner is trying to find them or track them. DPD is not permitted to use facial recognition software for surveillance and I will never support them doing so. The technology is just not reliable in identifying people from moving images and research has shown it is even less reliable in identifying people of color,” stated Duggan.

The mayor said he’s spoken to several Detroit Police Commission members and have “encouraged them to continue this practice by formally adopting a “no surveillance” policy for facial recognition technology and providing for serious discipline for any DPD employee who violates this policy.”

There have been misleading reports about Green Light cameras throughout the city in which the mayor said those cameras are standard security cameras and don’t have any facial recognition technology.

“I fully support the use of cameras to address the violence in this community. I do not support the use of those cameras to conduct facial recognition surveillance,” said Duggan.

Duggan also provided a summary of the decrease in carjackings since Green Light cameras were installed.

According to the mayor, the police department’s purchase of facial recognition software has been used for the last two years by DPD detectives to identify dangerous offenders, without any negative incidents.

Duggan stated, “If you have committed a dangerous crime and the police have a picture of you, only then can police detectives use facial recognition software on that picture to try to determine your identity.”

