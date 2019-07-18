Comments
In this video, Dr. Oz discusses what you need to know about heat stroke, who is at risk and how to keep your loved ones safe. People over the age of 75, babies, young children, anyone with mobility issues, a chronic condition or heart and breathing problems should be especially careful. Dr. Oz suggests to not go out between 11 am and 3 pm, to drink plenty of fluids and to keep your windows and shades shut. Also, don’t forget to check on your neighbors and pets to make sure they aren’t being affected by the heat.
You must log in to post a comment.