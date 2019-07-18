Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– There are many car emojis-except for a pickup truck emoji. Ford Motor Company is making strides to change that.
Last year, Ford Motor company petitioned the Unicode Consortium to add a pickup to the list of 3,000 icons that are universal to phones and computers across the world.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in favor of the pickup emoji. He tweeted his support:
Good mornin' from the south. Lets get to work.. (insert non existent pick up truck emoji)
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2016
The pickup truck may become a real emoji in 2020.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.