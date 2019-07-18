METRO DETROIT (the Patch) — Two grant opportunities just opened up in Metro Detroit.
MotorCities National Heritage Area Partnership is offering programs for 2019 and 2020. Both its Mini-Grant program, as well as the Challenge Grant program, are now accepting applications.
“These mini-grants are intended for short-term, high impact projects that need that extra little bit to move from concept to reality,” said MotorCities Executive Director Shawn Pomaville-Size. “They can include tours, field trips, conferences, lectures, planning and studies. We encourage applicants to be creative.”
A total of up to 10 mini-grants with a maximum value of $1,500 each will be awarded. The mini-grants do not require a match, but projects exhibiting matching funds and additional leveraging will receive preference.
The deadline for mini-grant applications is October 1, 2019 at 11:59 PM EST, and grant awards will be announced by November 1,2019.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.