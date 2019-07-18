Comments
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Highland Park residents are coping with a newly discovered health hazard after elevated lead levels were detected.
A recent round of tests at 36 homes showed elevated levels in nine of them.
On Thursday, the city began offering free filters and bottled water.
Highland Park residents are able to pick up the filters from the fire department Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Highland Park residents who want their tap water tested can call 313-865-1876.
If your water is from a well, visit here to learn about the requirements for testing.
