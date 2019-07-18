MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT/DETROIT NEWS)– A traffic enforcement effort instated yesterday on Interstate 696 resulted in 135 tickets and 118 warnings, according to Michigan State Police.
The traffic enforcement effort called “Operation Eastside” was announced via social media. The operation targeted Macomb County area.
Here are a couple of stats from yesterday’s Operation Eastside:
136 Stops
Citations: 135 Total 35 Speed, 32 Seatbelt, 22 No Insurance, 3 suspended drivers 7 Distracted Driving
Warnings: 118
Top Speed was 95
The 1-696 area is known for speeding travelers. The fastest driver pulled over was driving about 95 miles per hour.
Since 2007, the speed limit on I-696 is 70 miles per hour.
