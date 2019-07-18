



– Bring your family out to one of the premiere fairs in Michigan. The Ionia Free Fair started on July 11, 2019 and continues on until July 20, 2019.

Children will be able to have fun at the amusement park, the sea lion show, and of course, eat the best fair food. For entrepreneurs, there is the exhibitor convention where products and service-based retail can be put on the display.

Here is some of the magic happening on the Ionia fairgrounds:

Adults can enjoy popular rock covers from Kiss with an amazing tribute band as well as attend bingo games.

Even Governor Whitmer has great things to say about the fair.

Thank you to all of the volunteers, sponsors, Mayor Balice, and everyone who makes the Ionia Free Fair so special! pic.twitter.com/pCq593opf2 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 17, 2019

All of the events are listed on the fair website.

The fair is also looking to hire people for maintenance and trash pick up. Stop by the office for an application or ask the vendors directly if they need help.

Parking is $10 per day. For a 10-day parking pass, the cost is $30.

Click here for more information about the fair.

