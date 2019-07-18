MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office four-legged partners received new body armor vests Wednesday.
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office K9 Saber, Buster, Loki, Enzo and Radar have received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office K9 Saber, Buster, Loki, Enzo and Radar have received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office K9 Saber, Buster, Loki, Enzo and Radar have received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
The donation came from Sharon M. Peters whose father was in law enforcement for more than 35 years.
Peters does this as a way to carry out her father’s legacy.
The department thanked Peters in a post on their Facebook page Wednesday.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.