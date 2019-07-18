Comments
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan suspect who defecated in a Macomb Township community pool has been found.
In a recorded video, the person was identified. The suspect is now denied from utilizing the pool services.
Last week, the association had to close down the pool because fecal matter had been discovered in it multiple times.
The pool and the association are funded by homeowner’s dues in the residential subdivision. Therefore, the suspect may suffer further consequences for their actions.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.