LANSING, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)- Parents can now receive a digital alert when their child is stopped on the road by police. This Michigan Sheriff Association-led initiative is seeking to hinder vehicular deaths and traffic violations among young adults.
The system is called STOPPED, which stands for “Sheriffs Telling Our Parents and Promoting Educated Drivers.” Young people under the ages of 21 or who are still driving their parent’s cars under their insurance are the target audience.
Parents will get notified via email or text within 30 seconds if their child is pulled over. They will also get notification of the driver’s name, the number of passengers in the vehicle, and whether tickets were issued.
