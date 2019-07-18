Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — The heatwave that has been forecast a few days now is ready to begin. For Thursday, an Ozone Action Day has been declared.
The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today and then into the mid to upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Increasing humidity will yield heat indices peaking during the afternoon hours in the 100 to 110 degree range. Low temperatures will only fall into the 70s each night limiting the possible relief from the heat.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.
