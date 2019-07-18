Comments
ROYAL OAK (the Patch) — Royal Oak Police handled a rash of larceny from vehicle reports this week, all of which happened to unlocked cars parked in the city.
Between July 11-18, Royal Oak Police took at least eight reports of resident’s who had valuables stolen from their unlocked vehicles. Most incidents happened overnight on July 16.
The following incidents of theft from cars were reported:
- The wallet containing IDs, cash and credit cards from the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Aqua Court July 16.
- Credit cards and ID from a GMC parked in the 1900 block of Brookwood overnight July 16.
- Shoulder bag with wallet and miscellaneous belongings stolen from a Jeep parked int he 1700 block of Kalama July 16. Police recovered the bag without the wallet.
