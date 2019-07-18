DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Summer is here and it’s the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors.
Detroit’s Parks and Recreation Division is hosting Mobile Recreation with activities including volleyball, jump rope, horseshoes, cornhole, badminton, soccer, tennis and flag football.
The activities are free for ages 6-14.
Here are a list of the dates:
July 20
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Balduck Memorial Park
5271 Canyon
July 24
10 a.m. to noon
Dueweke Park
4975 Sheridan
July 31
10 a.m. to noon
Riverside Park
W. Grand Blvd. at the Detroit River
Aug. 7
10 a.m. to noon
Doan Playground
Prest between Elmira and Orangelawn
Aug 10
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Littlefield Playfield
Buena Vista and Cherrylawn
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.