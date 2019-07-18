DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, the Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the French Road and Concord Street overpasses starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 19.
Crews will be setting more than 20 beams this weekend, which will require closing westbound I-94 from Conner Road to M-10. Originally, westbound I-94 was set to be closed from Conner Road to John R. Road. Eastbound I-94 is still scheduled to be closed from I-75 to Conner Road. All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 22.
During this closure, westbound through-traffic will be advised to take westbound Eight Mile Road to southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Westbound I-94 will remain open to Conner Road for local access. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound Eight Mile Road and back to eastbound I-94.
All ramps along eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Conner and John R. roads. In addition, the following ramps will be closed and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 22:
– Eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94,
– Northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to eastbound I-94,
– Northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-94, and
– All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Nine Mile Road to Chalmers Street.
Crews will begin closing all surface street ramps at 7 p.m. and freeway-to-freeway interchange ramps at 8 p.m.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.