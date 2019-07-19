Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Detroit At Work is an employment agency that matches Detroit residents with jobs and career resources. For those struggling with transportation, Detroit At Work has a new 45-foot RV named “WorkForce One”. This RV will now give residents an opportunity to go apply for jobs.
Here are the following “WorkForce One” times and locations:
- Thursday, July 25, 4-8 p.m., at The Matrix Center
- Friday, July 26, 4-8 p.m., at SER Metro
- Monday, July 29, 3-9 p.m., at Muslim Center Detroit
- Tuesday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Worldwide Missionary Baptist Church
They have changed many lives in the Metro Detroit area; providing them with career opportunities.
Are you a woman interested in #skilled trade jobs in #Detroit? Brenda Davis found her #passion after working w/ Detroit at Work that led to an #apprenticeship. You can watch her story here: https://t.co/SFIFLl8ol4
— Detroit At Work (@detroitatwork) July 12, 2019
Click here for more information about Detroit At Work.
