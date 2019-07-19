(CBS DETROIT)– Detroit At Work is an employment agency that matches Detroit residents with jobs and career resources. For those struggling with transportation, Detroit At Work has a new 45-foot RV named “WorkForce One”. This RV will now give residents an opportunity to go apply for jobs.

Here are the following “WorkForce One” times and locations:

  • Thursday, July 25, 4-8 p.m., at The Matrix Center
  • Friday, July 26, 4-8 p.m., at SER Metro
  • Monday, July 29, 3-9 p.m., at Muslim Center Detroit
  • Tuesday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Worldwide Missionary Baptist Church

They have changed many lives in the Metro Detroit area; providing them with career opportunities.

Click here for more information about Detroit At Work. 

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments