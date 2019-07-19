Comments
DETROIT (the Patch) — A new, first-of-its-kind park is opening up at Eastern Market, highlighting local artists.
The space aims to provide a unique place for residents and visitors to gather with their families and friends, while staying close to all the district’s food, entertainment, and retail amenities.
Called Art Park, it both preserves and renews the original identity and character of Eastern Market, featuring murals and sculptures created by Detroit-based artists.
“This innovative, vibrant space provides a great environment for neighborhood residents and visitors to convene, while visually showcasing Detroit’s talent and culture,” said Marvin Beatty, partner at Firm Release Estate. “We are eager to hear the public’s reactions.”
Art Park is having its official grand opening event 5-9 p.m. Thursday.
