DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The GOAL Line Program will hold its 2019 enrollment fair from 2 to 5 p.m. July 21 at the Northwest Activities Center located at 18100 Meyers Road.
The program helps increase access to quality Detroit schools by offering reliable transportation and high-quality after school enrichment programming to Detroit families.
GOAL Line has 14 participating schools that include:
Bagley Elementary
Coleman A. Young Elementary
Cornerstone Adams-Young
Cornerstone Lincoln-King Academy
Detroit Achievement Academy
Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies School
John R. King Academic & Performing Arts Academy
MacDowell Preparatory Academy
Palmer Park Preparatory Academy
Pasteur Elementary School
Rutherford Winans Academy
Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts
University YES Academy
Vernor Elementary
The event will also include bounce house, photo booth and raffle giveaways.
For more information call 313-224-1222 or visit here.
