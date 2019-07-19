LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan State Board of Accountancy and the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Friday.

Michigan Board of Accountancy

David M. Barrons, of Rockford, is a certified public accountant and partner with Beene Garter LLP. Mr. Barrons is appointed to succeed Stephanie Bergeron, who resigned effective February 18, 2019, to represent certified public accountants who have practiced in this state for not less than five years, for a term expiring June 30, 2021.

Teressa R. Keena, of Ada, is a certified public accountant and senior manager for Hungerford Nichols CPAs and Advisors. Mrs. Keena is appointed to succeed Kathleen Post, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent certified public accountants who have practiced in this state for not less than five years, for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

Matthew X. Roling, of Detroit, is the chair of the Accounting Department at Wayne State University and entrepreneur-in-residence for TechTown Detroit. Mr. Roling is appointed to succeed Robert Clark, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent the general public for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

The Michigan State Board of Accountancy is responsible for the certification, licensure, and regulation of certified public accountants and public accounting firms.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science

Priscilla J. Mitchell, of Lansing, is the owner and master stylist of Sophisticated Stylez Hair and Nail Salon, Inc. Ms. Mitchell is appointed to succeed Stephen Linder, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent the general public for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

India A. Ramsey, of Detroit, is a licensed mortician and the funeral director for James H. Cole Home for Funerals. Ms. Ramsey is appointed to succeed Harold Rediske II, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent professionals for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

The Michigan Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science was created to license and regulate the practice of mortuary science and funeral establishments in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of mortuary science licensees, residential trainees, and funeral homes.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.