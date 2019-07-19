Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the dog days of summer here and many looking for books to take along for summer reading while on vacation, Metro Detroit authors Jim McTevia, Berl Falbaum and Jamie Ruthenberg stopped by the CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS set to talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about their newest works.
McTevia, Principal of McTevia & Associates and well known turnaround expert, changed direction in his newest book: “ONE-EYED KINGS: Lessons I Learned from an Incurable Disease” about his confronting a life altering illness.
Then longtime journalist and educator Berl Falbaum discusses his book: “Recollections AND REFLECTIONS: From a WWII Shanghai Ghetto to Journalism, Politics and Other Journeys Along the Way” where he discusses his eclectic and riveting life story.
And Jamie Ruthenberg, acclaimed author/illustrator of children’s books, talks about her newest “Miles Finds a New Friend.” It’s the fourth installment of her series revolving around a dog named Miles.
Each also talks about the art of writing, what it takes to get a book published and then how to market it.
Additionally, Ruthenberg discusses her new YouTube series celebrating her books blended in with a little cooking too.
