Michigan Matters: Celebrating Metro Detroit AuthorsWith the dog days of summer here and many looking for books to take along for summer reading while on vacation, Metro Detroit authors Jim McTevia, Berl Falbaum and Jamie Ruthenberg stopped by the CBS 62’s Michigan Matters set.

Secretary Of State Jocelyn Benson Seeks Input On Redistricting FormsMichigan's top election official on Thursday released proposed application wording and eligibility guidelines for people wanting to serve on a new commission that will draw congressional and legislative districts instead of lawmakers.

Woman Charged In Michigan Soldier's Death Found Guilty Of MurderThe wife of a U.S. Army sergeant from Michigan who plotted to kill her husband has been found guilty of murder.

Michigan Cuts Pot Fees In 19 Cities Impacted By Drug WarWith new laws on the books, Michigan regulators announced Thursday a cut in marijuana licensing fees for prospective business owners living in 19 cities whose residents were disproportionately impacted by the drug war.

Measles Case Confirmed In Detroit ResidentAnother measles case has been discovered in the state, this time in Detroit.

President Trump Says He Wanted To But Won't Address NAACP Convention Happening In DetroitPresident Donald Trump says he won't address the NAACP convention because of changes in the date and format of an appearance.