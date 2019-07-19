Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– A new entrepreneurship program is now looking for formerly incarcerated parents in the Metro Detroit Area who want to build businesses.
ProsperUS Detroit and RecoveryPark have partnered together to create a free 12-week course for incarcerated individuals with children under age 8. The first training garnered at least 20 people who utilized their different experiences from the criminal justice system to create full-fledged business ventures.
29-year old single mother Toriahna Bonds has started her successful bounce house company, Jumping J’s, after spending time in jail. The entrepreneurship program taught her about marketing and money-making strategies.
ProsperUS Detroit continues to support the entrepreneurial dreams of others like Bonds
