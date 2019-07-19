(CBS DETROIT) — 27-year old Jackson native Rachell Cook faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly hiding methamphetamine inside a body cavity.
She was charged Monday in 87-A District Court with possession of methamphetamine.
According to authorities, a vehicle was stopped on July 14, 2019 in Gaylord, MI for a plate registration violation and obstructed view of the windshield. Also, a motorist had reported that the same vehicle was swerving on the road.
The vehicle’s driver was identified as a 34-year old Boyne City man who had an arrest warrant.
They also identified the passenger in the vehicle as Cook. Through investigation, authorities suspected she may have placed narcotics into a body cavity.
Officials sent her to a hospital for the suspected narcotics to be removed. Cook was then taken to the county jail.
