(CBS DETROIT)– Miss Michigan 2019 Mallory Rivard, 24, has been honored by her native hometown Bay City with a street sign. It is stationed on the corner of Midland and Barclay.
Also, July 15, 2019 is now deemed “Mallory Rivard Day”.
View this post on Instagram
Happy “Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard Day”! I was honored to be recognized by Mayor Newsham and the Bay City Commission with a proclamation this evening! July 15th will now be celebrated in my hometown of Bay City as Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard Day! So proud to be a product of the Bay City community and to be able to give back as a 1st grade teacher within Bay City Public Schools. Special thanks to Julie Stephens, Linda Bilhimer, and my family for attending this evening! #MissMichigan #MissAmerica #Theresheis #ThereSheServes
Rivard is a first grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary School. In her spare time, she can be found studying for her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and preparing for Miss America.
With a literacy-focused platform called “Read to Succeed,” she plans to promote a love for reading among Michigan school-aged children.
