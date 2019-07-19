(CBS DETROIT)– Miss Michigan 2019 Mallory Rivard, 24, has been honored by her native hometown Bay City with a street sign. It is stationed on the corner of Midland and Barclay.

Also, July 15, 2019 is now deemed “Mallory Rivard Day”.

Rivard is a first grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary School. In her spare time, she can be found studying for her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and preparing for Miss America.

With a literacy-focused platform called “Read to Succeed,” she plans to promote a love for reading among Michigan school-aged children.

