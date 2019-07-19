(CBS DETROIT)– The Highland Park Police and the FBI are looking to identify a slain woman found in an alleyway in 1996. They are seeking answers from the community.
Authorities are stating that the unidentified woman’s remains were found on May 20, 1996. She was found near a white shirt with yellow and black smiley faces, a white skirt, white socks, and black and white gym shoes. She is believed to have been 15-22 years of age and biracial. Also, she was about 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighed around 190 pounds.
FBI agents have since released a sketch of the victim as well as a picture of a watch.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the victim, please call Highland Park Police at (313) 252-0050.
