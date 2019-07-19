(CBS DETROIT)– The National Weather Service of Detroit issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the evening in Wayne County.
Areas such as Taylor, Southgate, and Wyandotte will be affected. High winds and hail could potentially happen.
The National Weather Service Detroit announced the warning via social media.
[3:30pm] Strong to severe storms over Metro Detroit with new storms developing near Howell. Additional development expected this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the sky and be alert for rapidly changing conditions today. When thunder roars, go indoors! #miwx pic.twitter.com/Yj7vVsaUJ8
— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 19, 2019
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Taylor MI, Lincoln Park MI, Southgate MI until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/O91FIby2bW
— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 19, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.