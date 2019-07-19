(CBS DETROIT)– The National Weather Service of Detroit issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the evening in Wayne County.

Areas such as Taylor, Southgate, and Wyandotte will be affected. High winds and hail could potentially happen.

The National Weather Service Detroit announced the warning via social media.

 

