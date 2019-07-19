Comments
(CBS DETROIT)— Detroit company Shinola, known for making watches and other luxury goods, is undergoing business restructure. As a result, they are laying off at least 30 employees.
The company employs about 600 employees as of now.
With the January opening of downtown Shinola Hotel, they are employing about 365 people.
Though they laid off workers, they helped employees secure other jobs.
The business restructure follows after the departure of President Jacques Paris last March. The company prides itself on maintaining its Detroit roots as a brand and looks forward to expanding their reach.
