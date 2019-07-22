Filed Under:detroit news


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — High bacteria levels have led to the closure of several Michigan beaches, three of which are in Oakland County.

At least six Michigan beaches are closed down until further notice due to contamination according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Here’s the list of beaches to avoid until further notice:

For more information about beach advisories this summer, visit the MDEQ website.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments