MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — High bacteria levels have led to the closure of several Michigan beaches, three of which are in Oakland County.
At least six Michigan beaches are closed down until further notice due to contamination according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
Here’s the list of beaches to avoid until further notice:
- Reed Lake – Reed Lake Property Owners in Oakland County
- Eagle Lake – Lakeland Estates in Oakland County
- Voorheis Lake – Keatington Subdivision – Eaton Gate – off Baldwinin Oakland County
- White Lake – Maple Park in Muskegon County
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron – Wenona Beach in Bay County
- Saginaw Bay – Whites Beach in Arenac County
For more information about beach advisories this summer, visit the MDEQ website.
