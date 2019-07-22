DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Since severe storms over two days knocked out power for more than 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses, crews are continuing around-the-clock efforts to restore electricity.
DTE Energy expects power to be fully restored by the end of Wednesday. Roughly 600,000 customers were in the dark at the peak and the company has called crews from as far as Georgia and New York to help.
With outages spanning DTE service territory of more than 7,000 square miles, nearly 2,000 employees are in the field today working to restore power. https://t.co/UEShJDtDcr pic.twitter.com/niE2glzaXU
— DTE Energy (@DTE_Energy) July 22, 2019
DTE says about 230,000 customers still lacked power Monday after a weekend of storms.
Consumers Energy says about 36,000 customers still were without power. The number was as high as 220,000. Consumers Energy says the majority of its affected customers are expected to have power back by the end of Tuesday.
As of 4:30 a.m., our crews have completed restoration for over 173,000 customers after a productive night of restoration work, continuing their around the clock efforts. Just under 46,000 customers remain without service throughout the state. #ceoutage pic.twitter.com/8FCRhVWGJQ
— Consumers Energy (@ConsumersEnergy) July 22, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.