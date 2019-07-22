Filed Under:Consumers Energy, detroit news, dte energy

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Since severe storms over two days knocked out power for more than 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses, crews are continuing around-the-clock efforts to restore electricity.

DTE Energy expects power to be fully restored by the end of Wednesday. Roughly 600,000 customers were in the dark at the peak and the company has called crews from as far as Georgia and New York to help.

DTE says about 230,000 customers still lacked power Monday after a weekend of storms.

Consumers Energy says about 36,000 customers still were without power. The number was as high as 220,000. Consumers Energy says the majority of its affected customers are expected to have power back by the end of Tuesday.

