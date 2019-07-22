Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Dangerous waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan on Monday and swimmers are being warned of the conditions.
According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, the beaches between St. Joseph and Grand Haven will have dangerous waves with winds between 15-25 mph. Waves are expected to be four or more feet, and could be as high as seven feet. Up through Muskegon and Pentwater, swimmers are advised to use caution, according to reports.
Local news reported that from St. Joe’s to just south of Muskegon, a Small Craft Advisory is also in effect as waves are expected to build to nearly seven feet this afternoon. The NWS in northern Indiana also issued to advisory, saying waves could be up to eight feet.
