DETROIT (CBS 62) – Here are the Dates and Times for the Detorit Lions Training Camp activities. The Lions open camp to the public Thursday, July 25 at 9:30am in Allen park. This year’s schedule also includes 3 joint pracrtice sessions with the New England Patriots.

CAMP SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, JULY 25, 9:30AM

FRIDAY, JULY 26, 9:30AM

SATURDAY, JULY 27, 9:30AM

SUNDAY, JULY 28, 9:30AM

TUESDAY, JULY 30, 9:30AM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 9:30AM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1, 9:30AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4, 9:30AM

LIONS-PATRIOTS JOINT PRACTICES

MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 9:30AM

TUESDAY, AUGUST6, 9:30AM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 9:30AM

FAQs

DO I NEED TICKETS TO ATTEND CAMP?

Tickets are NOT required for practices at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI.

WHERE DO I PARK?

There is no parking for fans on the premises at The Lions Training Facility. Free parking and shuttles will be offered from Fairlane Town Center (Dearborn, MI) – Blue Lot. The Blue Lot address is 410 Town Center Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126.

WHERE IS ADA PARKING?

ADA parking is available at the Blue Lot at 410 Town Center Drive Dearborn, MI 48128. There will be an ADA shuttle running from the Blue Lot throughout the event.

WHAT HAPPENS IF IT RAINS?

Practice may take place in light rain, but is always subject to change at the discretion of the Lions Coaching staff. Fans should call the Training Camp Hotline at (313) 262-2882 for questions and updates.

IS FOOD OR DRINK AVAILABLE?

YES! There will be food trucks offereing food and drink on the premises at Allen Park for a small cash charge.

WHAT ABOUT AUTOGRAPHS?

Autographs are not guaranteed. Seating is first-come first-served.

WILL LIONS MERCHANDISE BE ON SALE AT TRAINING CAMP?

YES! The Stadium Collection merchandise trailer will be on-site. Season ticket member discounts will not be applied during training camp sessions.

CAN I BRING A FOOTBALL, JERSEY OR OTHER ITEM TO PRACTICE TO HAVE SIGNED?

YES! We encourage you to bring items you wish to have autographed.

IS THERE ANYTHING I CAN’T BRING?

YES! Personal belongings are subject to inspection. Professional cameras ( lense over 5 inches long / 50mm or above ), any video camera, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverage, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses or backpacks. Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12′ x 6′ x 12′ will be permitted.

TRAINING CAMP POLICIES

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cell phones must be turned off or on vibrate during practice. Video recording is prohibited.

