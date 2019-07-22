FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department wants to make sure your child is safely protected.
The department will have free car seat inspections from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 by appointment only at Fire Station #4 located at 28711 Drake Road.
It takes about 30-45 mins to complete and is open to residents outside of Farmington Hills.
Nationally-certified child safety seat technicians will check the child restraint for proper installation and possible recalls. The technicians will also teach parents or caregivers how to use their child restraint and how to install it into their vehicles themselves.
To make an appointment, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com or call 248-871-2800.
Residents who are unable to attend the car safety seat inspection event may contact Fire Marshal Reggie Madeline of the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.
