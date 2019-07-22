DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial signing Monday to designate portion of the M-10 freeway between Livernois and I-94 in Detroit as the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.”

This morning I signed a bill designating a portion of the M-10 freeway as the @ArethaFranklin Memorial Highway. I’m honored to be able to to honor everything Aretha did for the city of Detroit and our state. pic.twitter.com/A1MvLwHfMv — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 22, 2019

Showing our R-E-S-P-E-C-T and ❤️ for @ArethaFranklin by renaming a portion of The Lodge as the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway. pic.twitter.com/g0i3kfosLI — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) July 22, 2019

House Bill 4060 was introduced by Representative Leslie Love and passed in the Michigan Legislature on June 20, 2019.

“Aretha Franklin was an American icon whose musical contributions built Michigan into the state it is today,” said Gov. Whitmer. “She started her career right here in Detroit, but her influence has reached every corner of the world. I’m honored to be able to dedicate a portion of the M-10 freeway to remember Aretha, to celebrate her life, and to honor everything she did for this city and our state.”

“This is a special day in Michigan’s history as we designate this memorial highway to the first female African-American artist-activist ever to receive this distinctive honor in the state’s history,” said Love. “In the tradition of great artist-activists like Nina Simone, Lena Horne, Ruby Dee and Miriam Makeba, how befitting it is to the memory of the Queen of Soul, Ms. Aretha Franklin, who not only gave us hits like ‘Freeway of Love,’ but who also donated her talent in 1988 for an anti-drinking and driving PSA campaign, as well as to other social justice and civic causes. I connect with Ms. Franklin, and like her, I am an artist-activist and a member of the Divine 9, and I felt compelled to see this happen.”

