Fantasy Football 2019: Barkley, Elliott, Kamara Top CBS Sports Running Back ProjectionsThe CBSSports.com fantasy projections for this season have the same trio of backs topping the list this year.

Everything You Need To Know About Your Detroit Lions Training CampThe Lions open camp to the public Thursday, July 25 at 9:30am in Allen park. This year's schedule also includes 3 joint pracrtice sessions with the New England Patriots.

Millen Hungry To Get Back In Announce Booth, Harbaugh Wants To Take Wolverines To MexicoMillen was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which abnormal protein buildup can cause organ failure. He waited about three months to get the call and received his new heart during a procedure last December.

Castellanos' Walk-Off Downs Blue Jays In 10thCastellanos led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, and Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The Tigers won for only the eighth time in their last 41 games. It was just their 13th victory at home on the season, the fewest in the majors.