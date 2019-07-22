Comments
MASON, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 33-year old Kevin Roy Burke of Lansing, MI has been arrested. Authorities state that he posed as a cable repairman and stole from two homes in his area.
He has been arrested and arraigned on two felony counts of larceny and impersonation as well as one misdemeanor count of defrauding by false pretenses.
The first theft incident was reported in March in Aurelius Township. Another theft incident occurred in Leslie Township in April.
On August 1, 2019, Burke will appear in the 55th District Court.
