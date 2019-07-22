(CBS DETROIT)– Elementary school principal Shannon Blick is suing the Ann Arbor Public Schools for alleged racial discrimination in the workplace. Blick is seeking $5 million for lost wages and emotional and mental distress.
Blick was the principal at Lawton Elementary School since 2013 before she was terminated. She feels it is due to school officials favoring black administrators.
The lawsuit claims that Blick was placed on paid administrative leave in April. Yet, she has not been permitted to attend school board meetings or special school events.
The lawsuit also states that Ann Arbor school district, board, and head administrators have hostility towards non-minority administrators and participate in reverse discrimination.
Ann Arbor Public Schools has not commented.
