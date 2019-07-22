Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– 19-year old Maggie McNeil has won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly in the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.
McNeil finished in 55.83, breaking the long-held record. She is now the third woman to accomplish this feat.
McNeil is originally from London, Ontario. She currently is a University of Michigan sophomore studying Comprehensive Studies.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.