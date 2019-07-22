Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– On Sunday, authorities were able to confirm the identity of a Michigan woman found dead in an Indiana field in Sept. 6, 1999.
The woman was Tina Cabanaw of Metro Detroit. Officials took the DNA of Cabanaw’s daughter, Jessica Gallegos, to further confirm her identity.
Tina Cabanaw was reported missing to the Detroit Police Department in July 1999. Her body was found in Indiana. It was believed the body was there for a few weeks.
Her death was ruled highly suspicious. An investigation is underway to determine her true cause of death.
