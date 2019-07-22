Filed Under:Heart Transplant, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Lillen, mexico, Michigan Wolverine Football

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest from Big Ten football media days.

 

PROVO, UT – SEPTEMBER 20: Matt Millen, an ESPN analyst, on field before the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images )

 

Matt Millen will be back in a broadcast booth when the coming college football season begins, new heart and all.

The former Penn State star who played on four-time Super Bowl championship teams says heart transplant surgery hasn’t done much to disrupt his life or appetite to return to the game.

 

Detroit Lions president Matt Millen with coach Ron Marinelli on the sidelines during a game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on September 17, 2006. The Bears won 34 – 7. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

 

Millen was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which abnormal protein buildup can cause organ failure. He waited about three months to get the call and received his new heart during a procedure last December.

Millen was a popular NFL analyst before serving as president of the Detroit Lions from 2001 to 2008. He and play-by-play man Kevin Kugler will team for an Aug. 31 Big Ten network broadcast to begin the new season.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Michigan hasn’t played a game outside the United States in more than a century but coach Jim Harbaugh said that will change soon.

 

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter after the Ohio State Buckeyes scored at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

Asked about the possibility of playing a game in Mexico, Harbaugh tipped an upcoming international date. He says the program is “close to announcing playing a team on foreign soil.”

Michigan last left the country for a game in 1885, when the squad crossed the Detroit River to take on a Windsor, Ontario, club team. It faced the University of Toronto five years earlier in the provincial capital.

 

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 06: Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a second half touchdown with head coach Jim Harbaugh while playing the Maryland Terrapins on October 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Wolverines players and coaches have traveled to South Africa, France and Italy in recent offseasons. They took part in open practices during the 2017 visit to Rome, the program’s first jaunt across the Atlantic, but have not engaged in workouts during either of the two most recent overseas excursions. Donors picked up the tab for all three trips.

 

