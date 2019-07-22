SAGINAW (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The names of several priests who have credibly abused minors has been added to the Saginaw Diocese website.
The Diocese of Saginaw says The Capuchin Order provided names of eight priests, five of whom are dead, involved in ministry, but the allegations didn’t arise in the diocese.
A ninth priest added to the site wasn’t assigned to the diocese but a claim was made within it.
The diocese also announced criminal background checks for employees will be renewed every six years. Both workers and volunteers must get child protection training every three years.
More than 140 religious orders and Roman Catholic dioceses have released lists of credibly accused priests. Most were released or significantly updated since a Pennsylvania grand jury last summer detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.
When visiting their website the priests names can be found under the tab ‘Protecting Our Children.’
Click here to view list.
