The 27th annual Concert of Colors was held this past weekend in Midtown at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The 9 day festival celebrates diversity and world music within the metro Detroit area. With attendance reaching nearly 80,000, the Concert of Colors incorporated 10 stages, with featured artists such as Ramy Essam, Third World, and Don Was.
Re-live the excitement of the Concert of Colors in these snaps from local attendees!
شكرا تورنتو . كان يوم حلو و مميز جدا خصوصا بسبب كل المصرين اللى حضروا 💙 و اكيد لازم هرجعلكوا تانى فى اقرب فرصة Thank you Toronto and @harbourfrontcentre, was so happy to see you all yesterday! Now I'm on my way to Detroit – @concertofcolorsdetroit at 3 pm with my band @randy_runyon , @bpercivall and @haggdahl Outfit: @valodesign_clothing #Toronto #Harbourfront #HarbourfrontCentre #Detroit #Michigan #ConcertOfColors #RamyEssam #RamyEssamOfficial #ValoDesign #ValoDesignClothing #ValoClothing
The 27th annual Concert of Colors has officially landed! The @wdetdetroit x DSO street party was an incredible celebration, full of people enjoying life so hard, you couldn't NOT smile. Still thinking about #dancinginrollerskates, are you? Visit @concertofcolorsdetroit to watch the festival unfold. . . . . . . #willsessions #summerinthed #wdet #concertofcolors #streetparty #danceparty #IAMDSO #SosnickCourtyard
Give thanks to all the amazing music lovers that came out to the @concertofcolorsdetroit with @thirdworldband and our friends @47soul … positive uplifting vibes all night at the gorgeous @diadetroit . The journey continues… #MoreWorkToBeDone #ConcertOfColors #Jamaica #47Soul #ThirdWorld #Detroit #WorldMusic #Reggae
The #RiveraCourt of the #DIA was absolutely stunning during the afternoon light and perfectly complemented a performance of jazz by Taslimah’s Ragtime Band during the #ConcertofColors today in #Detroit! I could almost feel the men and women of this beautiful mural come alive to the tune of American jazz classics. ❤️
