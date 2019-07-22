The annual Pig & Whiskey was held this past weekend downtown Ferndale, showcasing some of the best BBQ, alcohol, and live music. With 20 food vendors and more than 70 types of liquor, attendees had no shortage of tasty and refreshing options. In addition to the plethora of food and drink, big-name artists such as The Verve Pipe, Laith Al Saadi, Michigan Rattlers, and Electric Six performed throughout the weekend.
Re-live the excitement of Pig & Whiskey in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
View this post on Instagram
Lone Star Stack – Jalapeno Corn Bread, Mac And Cheese, Pork Butt, and BBQ Sauce
Tropical Lychee – Lychee topped with Whipped Cream and Strawberry Syrup
View this post on Instagram
@stonecloverband at the @pigandwhiskey in #ferndale #perspective #detroit #detroitgram #photographer #photography #insta_detroit #streetdreamsdetroit #createexplore #passionpassport #hrhdetroit #igersdetroit #visualsoflife #artofvisuals #instafocus #igtravel #urbanexplore #urbanromantix #artofdetroit #iphone #iphone8plus #mydetroitpix #justgoshoot ##michiganphotographer #detroitlife #detroitgrammers #tonalvisionz #color #colorful
