LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in a Lapeer County pond.
It happened Saturday when Lapeer County deputies were called around 3 p.m. to a home in Elba Township. Deputies said the boy went to the pond to catch frogs with his cousin. Multiple people were at the home for a family reunion.
The 7-year-old was located around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
Police say the pond was on the family’s property and when the 7-year-old boy went into the water, his 6-year-old cousin returned to the home to tell adults who called police.
The pond is between 10 and 15 feet deep.
It is an ongoing investigation.
