ANN ARBOR, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– On Friday night at an Ann Arbor Fair, a severe thunderstorm injured one person and damaged a lot of artists’ work.
The art fair had to shut down early around 8 p.m. due to the incoming storm.
The injured person was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital after coming into contact with flying debris.
It is believed that the injured person tripped over a tent weight or had one strike them.
Many artists lost their inventory when the storm hit and also had low sales during the fair.
If severe thunderstorms continue, the fair organizers will close down the fair with hopes to reopen as soon as weather permits.
