Comments
ROYAL OAK (the Patch)— Construction barrels are going up in Royal Oak. Starting the week of July 22, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making safety improvements around the Woodward Avenue and 10 Mile intersection.
The improvements include minor road reconfiguration, sidewalk improvements and signage that will make safer turning and pedestrian movements, according to the city.
