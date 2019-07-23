DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– On Tuesday, The Detroit County Council voted 5-4 to make the Spirit Plaza an actual park. Located on a closed section of Woodward, it gives local artists the opportunity to showcase their work and residents a space to congregate.
The previous week, the vote was 4-4. This decision would have removed the plaza.
Councilmembers who voted against the decision cited traffic and safety issues.
Studies show that the plaza will not negatively impact downtown traffic.
The City Council still needs to vote on the budget for the build-out the plaza, which will have an eating area and children’s playground.
Construction on the site is said to begin soon.
